Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 9th

Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 9th. Generation Bio had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.