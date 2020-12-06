Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £133,557.12 in Stock

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Stephen Wilson sold 193 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,816 ($49.86), for a total transaction of £7,364.88 ($9,622.26).

On Monday, September 21st, Stephen Wilson sold 7,224 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,721 ($48.62), for a total transaction of £268,805.04 ($351,195.51).

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 3,992 ($52.16) on Friday. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,506 ($58.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,184.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,701.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 19.70 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Genus plc (GNS.L)’s previous dividend of $9.40. Genus plc (GNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

