Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

