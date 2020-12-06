Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 239,587 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.