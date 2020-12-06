Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 39.2% in November

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

