Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.60. The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 2443579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRN. Pi Financial upped their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$127.65 million and a PE ratio of -48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

