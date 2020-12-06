Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Guess’ stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guess’ by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

