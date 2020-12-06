Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of GES opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Guess’ by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

