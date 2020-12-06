Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

