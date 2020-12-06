Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.70

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 60426927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

About Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.