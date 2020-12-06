Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HSNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hang Seng Bank in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

HSNGY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

