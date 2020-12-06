Head to Head Analysis: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AZZ $1.06 billion 1.16 $48.23 million $2.71 17.40

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV N/A N/A N/A AZZ 1.59% 8.29% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied UV and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 0 2 0 3.00

AZZ has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Applied UV.

Summary

AZZ beats Applied UV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market. It has operations in the United States and internationally. Applied UV, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated forty galvanizing plants, one galvabar plant, and seven surface technologies plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

