Head to Head Analysis: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) & Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA)

Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arista Investors and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Investors and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 7.88% -26.12% 8.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arista Investors and Goosehead Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 53.48 $3.57 million $0.22 513.86

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Arista Investors has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Arista Investors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 614 operating franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

