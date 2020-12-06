Head-To-Head Review: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) versus Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.88 Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.85 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -11.84

Grindrod Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 168.37%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

