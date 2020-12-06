Head to Head Review: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gentex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Gentex $1.86 billion 4.46 $424.68 million $1.66 20.40

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 2 1 5 0 2.38

Gentex has a consensus price target of $29.34, suggesting a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -13.74% -0.22% Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42%

Summary

Gentex beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.