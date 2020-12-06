Head to Head Review: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) versus California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

This table compares Main Street Capital and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital -15.34% 9.71% 5.30% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $243.37 million 8.83 $129.57 million $2.50 12.98 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Main Street Capital and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.