Head-To-Head Review: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Heyu Biological Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.26 $3.29 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 112.28 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.8, suggesting that its share price is 680% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99% Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

