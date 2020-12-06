Head to Head Review: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) vs. AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sypris Solutions and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.62%. Given AMETEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -3.68% -24.72% -5.17% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and AMETEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $87.89 million 0.34 -$3.95 million N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.21 $861.30 million $4.19 27.89

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Summary

AMETEK beats Sypris Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

