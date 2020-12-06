Head-To-Head Survey: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Borr Drilling and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 6 13 1 0 1.75

Transocean has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89%

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.22, indicating that its share price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.29 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Transocean $3.09 billion 0.43 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -1.50

Borr Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Summary

Transocean beats Borr Drilling on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

