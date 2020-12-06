Head-To-Head Survey: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) vs. Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.23 -$33.07 million $0.40 24.13 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.04 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Matrix Service and Real Goods Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -4.47% 0.52% 0.30% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Real Goods Solar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

