Head to Head Survey: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) vs. Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Parsley Energy and Painted Pony Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 6 18 1 2.80 Painted Pony Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00

Parsley Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus target price of $0.78, indicating a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than Parsley Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -200.23% 5.13% 3.06% Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parsley Energy and Painted Pony Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 3.01 $175.21 million $1.12 12.74 Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Painted Pony Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

