HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.48-$1.58 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

