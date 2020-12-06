Helios Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,015 shares of company stock valued at $214,206 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

