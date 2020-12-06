Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 94,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 83.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

