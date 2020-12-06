Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

HGV stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 2.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

