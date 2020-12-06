Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,505 shares in the company, valued at $437,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

TWNK stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

