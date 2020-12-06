Hudson Executive Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Hudson Executive Investment’s (OTCMKTS:HECCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 7th. Hudson Executive Investment had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. Hudson Executive Investment has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $8,200,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

