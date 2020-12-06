Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

