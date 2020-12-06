Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £19,999.40 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 10,526 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.40 ($26,129.34).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Tobin bought 11,904 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,879.68 ($25,972.93).

On Thursday, October 29th, Michael Tobin bought 11,764 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($26,128.56).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Tobin bought 15,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,336.03).

On Thursday, October 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £36.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.26.

About Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L)

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

