Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £2,005.86 in Stock

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.04.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

