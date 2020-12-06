Insider Buying: iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £339.52 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49. iomart Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 409 ($5.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

