Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Insider Purchases £6,840 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Shares of LON VNH opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.86. VietNam Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 222.60 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of £88.95 million and a P/E ratio of 72.92.

About VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

