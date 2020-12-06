Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $1,715,000.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 503,496 shares in the company, valued at $86,349,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVLR opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.