Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $180.80 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

