Insider Selling: John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Sells 7,386 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

A number of analysts have recently commented on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

