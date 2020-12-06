Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $332.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -291.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $339.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

