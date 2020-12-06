Insider Selling: Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Insider Sells £2,280,000 in Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.44) on Friday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £59.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.13.

About Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish gold and silver project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

