Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $1,488,745.69 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

