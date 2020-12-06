Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Sells £184,000 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18).

LON:UU opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 896.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.01.

Get United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.