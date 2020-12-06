Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $1,590,259.77 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WK stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 291,350 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Workiva by 361.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

