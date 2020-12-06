Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Insperity posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

