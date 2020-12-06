Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $115.89 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

