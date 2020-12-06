Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.