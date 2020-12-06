Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.