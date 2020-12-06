Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of INTU opened at $368.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

