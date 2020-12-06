Investment House LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,909 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

