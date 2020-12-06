Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,371 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 475 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Water Works by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,233,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,911,000 after acquiring an additional 233,537 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.