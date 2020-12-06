Investors Buy Large Volume of Sumo Logic Call Options (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 744 call options.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

SUMO stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

