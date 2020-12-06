Investors Purchase High Volume of The Manitowoc Call Options (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average volume of 300 call options.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $427.84 million, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 214.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 38.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

