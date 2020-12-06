iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.77

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.77 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 108617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

